All things pickle

Windsor, Ont. -

Some got themselves in a pickle at Craft Heads Brewing Company in downtown Windsor. A spicy pickled pierogis challenge left one patron saying, "my mouth is scolding."

The pierogis was one of a few spicy pickle items available during Picklepalooza created by four collaborators: Little Foot Foods, What’s Poppin, Halo Eats and Craft Heads.

Each of them launched a pickle product including a beer, popcorn, pierogis and sauce, "I think everybody’s just looking for an opportunity to do something different, something fun," said Christie Denomme, co-owner of Halo Eats.

From pickled cucumbers to deep fried pickles, there are many other ways to celebrate the fermented treat and organizers are hoping to add more to the event next year, "If there’s more interest we’d love to have other small businesses come on board and have their own pickle products. We’re open to anything," said Denomme.