All clear: No Windsor-Essex beaches closed or under warnings

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit has given the green light for all beaches in the region.

WECHU says there are no beaches under warnings and no beaches are closed this week.

The health unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at local public beaches at least once each week from May to September to make sure that the bacterial (E.coli) counts in the water are below provincial standards.

The bacterial counts at all the local beaches monitored are below 200 and no visual blue-green algae was observed.