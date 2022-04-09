All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation

Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.

According to police, Mersea Road B between Kildeer Road and East Beach Road was closed to the public early Saturday with officers asking the public to avoid the area.

At 8:20 a.m. police said that the situation had been resolved and all roads have since been reopened.

Any residents that were asked to leave their homes can now safely return.

Police say further updates will be provided as they become available.