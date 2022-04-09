All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
According to police, Mersea Road B between Kildeer Road and East Beach Road was closed to the public early Saturday with officers asking the public to avoid the area.
At 8:20 a.m. police said that the situation had been resolved and all roads have since been reopened.
Any residents that were asked to leave their homes can now safely return.
Police say further updates will be provided as they become available.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
Pakistan's embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote
Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday, introduced by political opponents who say they have the votes to defeat him.
Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to ISS orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
MacKay recalls the French, German NATO 'no' to Ukraine that Zelenskyy denounced
Peter MacKay says he was chilled by a memory from his time as Canada's defence minister as he absorbed the recent images of Volodymyr Zelenskyy walking through the corpse-laden streets of Bucha.
Pierre Poilievre draws huge crowds, but which candidate will have the memberships?
With time ticking down for Conservative leadership candidates to get their money and paperwork in, Pierre Poilievre in particular wants people to know he's got the backing to win.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Before Will Smith, these five people were also disciplined by the academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that Will Smith would be banned from attending its events after slapping Chris Rock. In its 94-year history, at least five people have been expelled from the academy.
Kitchener
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
-
Four air gun incidents this week, expert weighs in on their use in the community
Police say someone was seen with guns in Waterloo Friday afternoon, the fourth incident involving air guns in the past week.
-
Longer wait times at local hospitals due to COVID-19 absences
COVID-19 continues to affect staffing levels at hospitals in Waterloo Region. Cambridge Memorial says it had 74 employees off work Friday, while Grand River Hospital had 205.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Photo radar nabs 2,000 speeders in London, so why were the cameras moved?
It was a busy first six weeks of operation for London’s new photo radar systems.
Barrie
-
Ceremony held at CFB Borden on Vimy Ridge Day
There was a ceremony this morning at CFB Borden, one of many held Saturday in honour of the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Crown rejects diabetes expert testimony in wrong-way crash trial
Michael Grelowski, a type-one diabetic, crashed his SUV into a white minivan with a woman and her family inside on Highway 11 north of Orillia in 2018.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to receive $4.5M to address homelessness
A new report to city council in Greater Sudbury says the city will receive $4.5 million from the province to address chronic homelessness.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Ottawa
-
Union calls on city of Ottawa to delay return to office plan due to COVID-19 situation
The Civic Institute of Professional Personnel sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson this week, saying it was "urgently concerned" about the health and safety of its members and the broader community.
-
Kitchen fire doused in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a kitchen fire in Orleans Saturday morning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after assaulting officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener: police
A woman was arrested and faces charges after hitting a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening, Toronto police say.
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
Montreal
-
After three suspected femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
Montreal city council will reject proposed 20-storey condo tower on Lachine Canal
Montreal's city council will reject the proposed 20-storey, 295 condo tower that would have towered over all buildings along the Lachine Canal.
Atlantic
-
RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.
-
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
-
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
-
Manitoba flood forecasters monitoring Colorado low that could bring more than 30 cm of snow to the Red River basin
Manitoba’s flood forecasters are monitoring a Colorado low that could bring significant amounts of rain and snow to the Red River basin.
-
Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte area
A police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after they received multiple reports of a shooting in a northeast neighbourhood.
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.
Vancouver
-
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
-
'Homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs': Man sentenced for 2 stabbings in 16 minutes in Vancouver
A man who stabbed two people in the span of 16 minutes for reasons unknown was "anxious, homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs at the time," a B.C. judge said, announcing a one-day sentence for attempted murder.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouse
A Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.