All clear given after 'active investigation' in east Windsor

A portion of Wyandotte Street east in Windsor near Pillette Road is now open after a police situation.

Windsor police posted on social media around 8 p.m. that officers were on scene of an “active investigation” in the 4300 block of Wyandotte St. E.

According to photos posted online by people in the area, the Emergency Disposal Unit and multiple different units were on site.

Shortly after midnight, Windsor police gave the all clear in the area and Wyandotte Street was reopened to traffic.