All buses cancelled, freezing drizzle advisory ends

With a freezing drizzle advisory in effect, all board provided transportation in the city of Windsor as well as in Essex County is cancelled for the day.

The advisory ended around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Several schools in the region in both the public and Catholic board are also closed.

The schools listed in the image below are closed to staff and students due to power outages. All others remain open. Buses remain cancelled for county and city. pic.twitter.com/POVlVaWljX — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) February 23, 2023

The following schools are closed this morning due to power outages: St Mary, St Anthony, Villanova, St John the Evangelist, St John de Brebeuf, Cardinal Carter and Holy Name (elementary in Essex). All others remain open. pic.twitter.com/lKpMZigUR8 — WECDSB (@WECDSB) February 23, 2023

With temperatures still near the freezing mark, periods of freezing drizzle are expected throughout the morning.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery.

Power Outages

Enwin Utilities Ltd. reported multiple outages throughout Wednesday night into Thursday due to inclement weather, impacting 25,000 customers at its peak.

Enwin says frontline teams working diligently to correct remaining outages and restore power.

There are also multiple power outages reported with E.L.K. Energy in Essex County.

In Chatham-Kent, fire crews are responding to a number of downed wires across the municipality and is reminding people to never move downed wires or tree limbs.

Regions impacted by power outages as of 6:40 a,.m. on Feb. 23, 2023. (Source: Enwin)