WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has lowered the age limit for individuals eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, individuals 18 years and older and essential workers 16 years and older, including grocery and fast food workers, can book an appointment online at wevax.ca or by calling the booking hotline at 226-773-2200.

“We are inching closer and closer to the finish line,” says chief medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed Monday. “I am confident if we continue to vaccinate at our current rate we will have a good summer in Windsor and Essex County.”

Ahmed says this is a step forward as half of current COVID-19 cases in our region are among individuals under the age of 30.

“We need our case counts to drop down significantly and to have a very coverage rate to open in June once the provincial order is lifted,” he adds. “Please do your part to ensure the region can safely open up.”

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to accelerate with 2.2 million doses scheduled to arrive this week.

The province achieved a significant milestone on May 12, 2021, having administered a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to over half of all Ontarians aged 18 and over, and is on track to reach 65 per cent of adults by the end of the month.

As of May 15, 2021, over seven million doses have been administered province wide.