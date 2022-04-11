Alice Cooper announces stop at Caesars Windsor

Another legendary rocker is heading back to Caesars Windsor.

Alice Cooper is bringing the Detroit Muscle tour to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8pm.

After touring in the fall 2021, winter 2022 and spring 2022 and following a UK/European tour from May 23 through July 6, Cooper will be back on the road in September.

There is a mix of headline shows and festival appearances on his docket.

The 74-year-old is known for a catalogue of hits, including “School’s Out” and “Poison”.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, April 15. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Upcoming Caesars Windsor shows: The Tenors (May 5), Avril Lavigne (May 12), Steve Martin & Martin Short (May 26), Brad Paisley (May 29), Straight No Chaser (June 2), Paul Anka (June 9), Chelsea Handler (June 18), Iliza Shlesinger (June 24), The Black Crowes (July 5), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (July 8), David Gray (July 14), Shinedown (July 23), Live to Rock (July 28), Tom Segura (August 10) and Alice Cooper (September 11).