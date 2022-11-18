Alert issued for opioid overdoses

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has issued another opioid and substance use alert.

Hospital officials are reporting 11 opioid overdoses between Nov. 3 and Nov.9 — four of which involved fentanyl.

According to a statement released, these values exceed the two-year and five-year historical average for the current week in question by more than two standard deviations above the mean.

Partners involved in the opioid and substance strategy program, including police and EMS, say they continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.