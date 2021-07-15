WINDSOR, ONT. -- An alert was issued after a spike in the number of opioid-related emergency visits and calls in Windsor-Essex over the past week.

The alter was issued Thursday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system identified the increase between July 6 and July 13.

According to the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy Group (WECOSS) there were 26 opioid related emergency department visits, 17 of which involved fentanyl.

The remaining right non-overdose opioid related emergency department visits also involved fentanyl.

Additionally, WECOSS says the region had eight non-overdose methamphetamine emergency department visits as well.

The group notes numbers for this week have been historically low, but this year the cases exceeded the expected threshold.