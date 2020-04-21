WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying suspects after liquor was reported stolen in a restaurant break-in.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Saturday, suspects forcibly entered a restaurant in the 100 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Kingsville and removed a quantity of alcohol.

OPP are asking that anyone who has information regarding the identity of those responsible for this crime contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.