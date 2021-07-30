WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a zero per cent increases, two days out of the last week, in the number of first doses administered to residents in Windsor-Essex.

Officials, once again, warning the public about misinformation circulating online that may play a role in residents’ decision not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are lagging behind,” says medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Amed, on our local vaccination rates compared to rest of the province and other health units. "Don't live in an illusion."

On Thursday, Ontario reported 80 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Windsor-Essex, that number lower with 75.6 per cent having had one dose.

The Premier’s Office confirmed Friday, the province will remain in Step 3 until 75% of the eligible population aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

They also clarify that no public health unit must have less than 70% of their eligible population aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

WECHU reporting on Friday, 66 per cent of residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated while 68.4 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older across the province are fully vaccinated.

“Please don’t fall into the trap of misinformation,” adds Dr. Ahmed who continues to plead to everyone to take a responsible role in making their community safe but getting the vaccine.

The Premiere’s Office goes on to say upon exiting the Roadmap, the vast majority of public health measures, including capacity limits, will be lifted but face coverings will continue to be required for indoor public settings.