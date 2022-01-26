Air samples collected from third downtown Wheatley well

A temporary venting system has been installed in the third well in downtown Wheatley near the site of the August explosion now that excavation is complete.

Air samples have been taken from the well (APEC 3) and have been collected for laboratory analysis, municipal officials say.

The next phase of the process will be to place cameras in all three of the wells in an effort to learn more about the wells’ construction and depth.

Officials expect that process to take place by Jan. 28.

Homeowners continue to be able to access their properties in between any investigatory work.