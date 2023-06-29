A special air quality statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Very high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected to continue.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are resulting in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist into tonight or Friday for some areas.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Local smoke. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.