

CTV Windsor





Travellers will soon be able to fly direct between Windsor and Montreal.

Air Canada announced Wednesday it will begin new domestic regional non-stop flights on July 2, 2018.

"We are pleased to expand Air Canada's domestic network from Montreal into the growing Southern Ontario markets of Windsor and London by offering new non-stop daily flights to Montreal as we continue to strategically expand our already extensive domestic network," said Benjamin Smith, president of passenger airlines at Air Canada.

The company says the only year-round service between Montreal-Windsor and Montreal-London will provide services that meets the needs of both local and connecting passengers.

Flights are timed to offer convenient connections to/from Atlantic Canada including Saint John, Fredericton, Moncton Halifax and St. John's; to Europe including Brussels, Rome, Geneva, Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris, Lyon, Frankfurt, as well as Casablanca, Morocco.

Flights are now available for purchase along with introductory promotional fares at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada app and through travel agents.

"With the continued growth in the Southern Ontario market, we see the opportunity to add new non-stop services and provide additional convenient travel options to cities across Atlantic Canada as well several European destinations," said Smith.

He said the addition of flights to London and Windsor strengthens Montreal's position as an international hub by facilitating the movement of travelers from this region to destinations in Europe or Asia.

As for the flight schedule, the route will depart from Montreal daily at 8:50 a.m., and arrive in Windsor at 10:39 a.m. It will depart Windsor daily at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Montreal at 12:55 p.m.