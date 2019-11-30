Members of Unifor Local 200 have ratified an agreement with Diageo in Amherstburg Sunday.

Trade workers voted 95 per cent in favour of the deal with 84 per cent of production employees voting to ratify.

Plant chairperson DJ Lacey said scheduling and wages were key issues addressed in the contract. Employees will receive raises of two and three per cent, along with lump sum payments.

The agreement also sees changes to overtime shifting.

Close to 190 workers at the bottling facility had earlier voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal wasn't reached by Dec. 2.