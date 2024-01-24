Agostino helps equip downtown businesses during de-escalation summit

After fielding many calls for advice, Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino organized and held a security and de-escalation summit Wednesday afternoon geared toward the hospitality industry for downtown stakeholders.

“The more we grow and the more we talk and the more we understand the better things will be for everybody,” said Agostino, who brought together professionals with various backgrounds to help businesses and organizations.

Bob Cameron, executive director of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaboration, was keen to learn. The DWCC welcomes people into their centre, but also has crews on the road that engage those without a fixed address.

“We want to know how do we care for them in such a way that if they come in dysregulated, how do we have the tools that helps them calm down, relax, so we can engage and provide the most help possible,” said Cameron, who also believes staff safety is an important part of the equation.

He added, “For them to feel they're safe and have the tools capable of handling any situation they come across.”

Steve Summerville is a use-of-force expert who said communication is vital during any exchange, heated or not.

“I try to use my polite words,” said Summerville who offered some examples. “Please and thank you. I've asked you sir would you consider. May I ask you? Would you step over here, Bob? Bob I don't mean to be rude to you. I don't mean to be disingenuous to you. I'm not trying to annoy you. If I have I apologize. Even if you’re shouting at me I need to be able to show resolve.”

Windsor police also offered ways to diffuse situations and avoid other concerns.

“We've given information that will hopefully equip property owners and employees with how to diffuse situations but also how to use the physical layout their space to optimize their safety and security,” said Barry Horrobin, director of planning and physical resources.

The summit is available to anyone on the City of Windsor’s YouTube channel.