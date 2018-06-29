

CTV Windsor





Provincial police are planning an aggressive driving blitz over the Canada Day long weekend.

OPP laid close to 213,000 speeding charges and more than 4,800 street racing charges against Ontario drivers in 2017.

As police gear up for its long weekend campaign, officers will be watching for drivers who speed and engage in other forms of aggression.

"When you speed, follow too closely, fail to yield right-of-way or engage in road rage behaviour, you are not just breaking the law,” says OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair. “You are contributing to preventable road deaths on OPP-patrolled roads every year that are linked to these aggressive driving behaviors. “

With 75 people dying in speed-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in 2017 (a five-year high), the OPP is revealing who their biggest speeding offenders were last year.

Among last year's speeding charges, close to 148,000 were issued to male drivers, with female drivers drawing over 65,000 charges.

The youngest male age group (16 to 20 years) accounted for 5,939 charges while their female counterparts drew 2,699 charges.

Among the street racing charges (for driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit), males drew more than 4,100 charges, while close to 760 were issued to females.

Among the youngest age group, 447 street racing charges went to 16 to 20 year-old males, compared to 91 charges laid against females in the same age group.

Over and above ground patrols, the OPP will be deploying its fixed-winged aircraft and helicopter resources over the weekend, giving them a bird's eye view of OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails.