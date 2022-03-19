After two years, these Windsor residents are celebrating their first Holi as a couple — and wife's first in Canada

For so many around the world, people are celebrating Holi as they normally would for the first time in two years.

But for Nisha Rajpal, this Holi carries an even greater meaning — as it's her first time celebrating the Festival of Colours in Canada.

"India as a country is all about festivals. So I thought I'm not going to get much there [in Canada]," said Rajpal, who moved to Canada from India just five months ago.

Celebrating Holi - Saturday, March 19, 2022"But I'm so happy to see that people here celebrate all the festivals like Holi and Diwali. I'm pretty much celebrating everything so I'm not missing out at all."

Along with her husband Kumar, the couple joined nine of their friends to celebrate Holi in Windsor — by gathering outside at Paterson Park in Sandwich Town to dance, laugh and smear each other's clothes and faces with colours.

This year, Holi officially falls on Mar. 18 but many people pushed their celebrations to the 19th and 20th in favour of weekend celebrations.

WATCH: For people in India and around the world, Holi is looking a lot more normal this year as pandemic restrictions ease.



In Windsor’s Paterson Park, these 11 people aren’t letting the spitting rain stop them from celebrating the Festival of Colours.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/2A3rBLmADO — Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) March 19, 2022

Like millions of people around the world who celebrate Holi, Kumar Rajpal said he did not partake in any festivities over the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We stayed indoors because of the cap on outdoor gatherings — so we didn't do it," he said. "This time, because the mandates are lifting, we are able to gather outside. We didn't celebrate for the last two years."

This year also marks Kumar and Nisha's first Holi as a couple.

"I do miss my home," said Nisha. "But I'm having a ball of a time with my husband here."

The two-day Holi festival celebrates new beginnings, the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Day one normally consists of a bonfire, while the second day sees people play with different-colour powders.

"We went to the temple [yesterday]. They had the bonfire so it didn't feel like we are away from home," said Kumar.

"Sometimes I missed going to the temple in India. But here, I make it a rule. I have to go to the temple on the big festivals because that's the closest I feel to home."