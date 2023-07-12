After airline loses Ontario teen's walker, her sister says she needed to cite CTA rights to get it back

A Windsor, Ont., family is feeling a sense of relief after coming to a resolution with a major airline over a lost walker belonging to a teenager with a physical disability — but the family is taking issue with the turbulence they experienced to get there.

This past weekend, sisters Sophia and Angelina Boschin, along with their parents, flew from Toronto Pearson Airport to Venice Marco Polo Airport in Italy to see extended family.

Angelina, 19, has cerebral palsy and relies on a walker as her primary mobility device. When the family landed in Italy, the walker did not join them.

"So we filed a baggage claim with the airport there, through lost and found. They said that they would be getting back to us promptly," said Sophia, sitting next to her sister Wednesday in Venice.

The Boschin sisters told CTV News they were unsuccessful in their efforts to speak with an Air Transat official by phone over the weekend.

By Monday, Air Transat officials still had not found Sophia's missing walker, according to emails sent by the company.

The family said, after multiple phone calls and further emails, Air Transat repeatedly told them to reach out to the company's baggage claim department — by email.

"We informed a manager [over the phone] about how urgent it was and that this is not simple piece of luggage that is lost. It's my sister's livelihood," said Sophia. "I asked to speak to a supervisor and they both said that all they could do is give me an email address. There was no phone number for us to talk to a person."

Fed up with the situation, Sophia used her Facebook page to describe her sister's situation at length. One comment caught her eye.

"One of the comments on our Facebook posts brought up Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) rights for passengers," said Sophia. "We had no awareness of what our rights were, for someone with mobility equipment."

SO WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS?

According to the CTA, carriers must take the following measures when a mobility aid is lost "without delay and at their own expense”:

Provide the passenger with a temporary replacement mobility aid that meets their needs and allow them to use it until their mobility aid is returned to them or is repaired or replaced, or until the passenger is reimbursed for the loss of the mobility aid.

Reimburse the passenger for any expenses they incurred because the mobility aid was damaged, destroyed or lost, or because it was not returned to them when they arrived at their destination.

Arrange for the repair of a mobility aid that has been damaged and promptly return it to the passenger or if it cannot be adequately repaired.

If the mobility device remains lost 96 hours after landing, carriers must either replace the lost mobility aid with the same or similar model "that meets the passenger's needs and has equivalent features", or reimburse the passenger for the full cost of a replacement aid device.

By Wednesday morning, Sophia said, she turned to Air Transat's Twitter account to speak with a representative there.

When she brought up her rights under the CTA, Sophia said details of her sister's situation were forwarded to another Air Transat representative who called her "within the hour."

"They offered us [the cost of] a rental or to purchase a new walker," she said.

While the sisters are happy Air Transat finally landed at a resolution, Sophia's sister, Angelina, said she's afraid of the complications she could have faced had her family not known their CTA rights — not just for herself, but for other passengers.

"I was fortunate enough to have my family with me and a lot of people who could help me out and stuff like that, but if someone was there by themselves and they had a more dire need of equipment and that got lost, what would they do? The thought of that is really scary," said Angelina.

"Luckily, there is a wheelchair here that a family member let me use. But without me walking, my legs have been a lot more swollen and stiff than usual... It'll be a while before I walk normally again," she added.

The sisters told CTV News, following this situation, they will print out a copy of their CTA rights and carry it with them for all future flights.

In a statement to CTV News, Air Transat said they apologize for any inconvenience to the family and "deeply regret the situation."

"When luggage is lost, our standard protocol is to initiate a thorough investigation to locate and retrieve the missing items as soon as possible," the company added. "We have dedicated teams in place to handle such cases, working diligently to track down and reunite passengers with their belongings."