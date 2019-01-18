

CTV Windsor





An aerial traffic blitz on Highway 401 and Highway 3 lead to 59 charges over two days.

OPP officers from Essex County and Chatham-Kent, along with the Ministry of Transport, conducted aerial traffic enforcement on Wednesday and Thursday.

The OPP's Eurocopter EC135P2, a light multi-purpose twin turbine engine helicopter, assisted in the operation.

Charges levied against passenger vehicles and commercial motor vehicles included speeding, following too closely, prohibited use of the left lane and numerous other Highway Traffic Act of Ontario offences.

"The OPP has an Eye in the Sky and we will continue to leverage all assets available to us which include our Aviation Services Division to ensure compliance with all rules of the road,” says Inspector Glenn Miller.

“I have stated before that though you may not see us we can see you and we will continue to provide a high level of enforcement to ensure our roadways remain safe for everyone.”

Miller says don't assume that the absence of a marked OPP vehicle means police aren't out there; because they are there all the time.