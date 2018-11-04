

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority’s flood outlook is cautioning residents along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin Counties to monitor weather conditions.

It says with a strong wind warning in place by Environment Canada there could be driving waves along the shoreline.

Forecasts are calling for strong winds from the southeast and south Sunday evening and overnight, with sustained wind speeds over 35 kilometers an hour.

During the early overnight period, winds could reach 45 kilometers with gusts up to 70 kilometers.

Waves can be expected to reach 1.5 meters in height.

Long range forecasts suggest are calling for even stronger winds from the south and southwest Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for gale warnings.

The LTVCA says in flood prone areas such as Erie Shore Drive, and some specific areas around Wheatley, there is a risk of flooding caused by waves crashing against the shoreline protection works and spraying water up onto the land.

Given the southeast wind direction, there is also a risk for the Rose Beach Line area in Chatham-Kent as recently strong winds from that direction have caused erosion in the area.

It says residents along the Lake Erie shoreline should pay attention to weather forecasts and prepare accordingly.