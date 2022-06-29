Adventure Bay set to reopen in July after two-year closure
Adventure Bay set to reopen in July after two-year closure
Windsor’s largest indoor water park is scheduled to open next week.
The City of Windsor announced Adventure Bay will reopen on Monday, July 4 after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that restrictions have been lifted and the necessary preparations are in place, the park will reopen daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Labour Day weekend.
For more information on Adventure Bay, visit AdventureBay.ca or call 519-974-AQUA (2782).
In addition, outdoor pools will open June 29, 2022, for the summer with recreational swim and programming options for participants of all ages at Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial Outdoor Pools.
Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Pool will not open this summer due to structural and mechanical issues. Program information and schedules are available online at ActiveWindsor.ca or by calling (519) 255-1161.
Sandpoint Beach is open with lifeguards on duty 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather and water quality permitting, and the city’s 10 park-based splash pads are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
