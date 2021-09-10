WINDSOR, ONT. -- Eligible Windsor-Essex residents eager to cast their ballot in the federal election can head to the advance polls on Friday.

Advance voting for the 44th federal general election begins on Friday and continues until Monday, Sept 13.

The advance polls are open across the country from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

"For months, we have been working with public health authorities to deliver a safe in-person voting experience for Canadians," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. "I encourage electors to make a plan and choose the voting option that best suits them, knowing that there are many safe ways to cast a ballot in this election."

Elections Canada released the following information on advance polls: