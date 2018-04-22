

Chatham-Kent, CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent has announced extra garbage collection for residents in flooded areas, including Erieau, Erie Beach, Erie Shore Drive and Shrewsbury.

Residents with excess waste as a result of the flooding must have items at the curb no later than Monday, May 7th, for collection on the 8th.

All garbage must be contained in garbage bags, cardboard boxes, or garbage containers, where possible.

If the extra garbage cannot be contained, such as carpets, then it needs to be bundled and tied and cut up into five-foot lengths and must not weigh more than 44 pounds.

Bulk items such as furniture damaged by the flood will also be eligible for collection.