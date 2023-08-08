Actor Nick Offerman to take the Colosseum stage in October

Actor, comedian and author Nick Offerman will be hosting a night of “deliberative talking, mirth and music” for a charismatic performance at the Colosseum this fall.

Offerman, widely known for playing the iconic Ron Swanson in the show Parks and Recreation, and recently tugged at the heartstrings of many as Bill in HBO’s the Last of Us. Other notable roles include Forest in Devs, the FX limited series, Karl Weathers in Fargo, and Uncle Milty in Pam and Tommy.

Offerman has also written five New York Times Bestselling books including his latest, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside (Penguin Random House), Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, and The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, written with his wife, Megan Mullally. In his spare time, Offerman enjoys working away in his Los Angeles woodshop building hand-crafted items, ranging from spoons and canoes to ukuleles.

Offerman’s Caesars Windsor show is expected to be an eventing that, “compels listeners to chuckle while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don’t attack one another with shovels.”

The humourist will be live on The Colosseum stage Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Tickets can be purchased online at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.