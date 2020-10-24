WINDSOR, ONT. -- An investigation is underway by the Windsor police Major Crimes Branch at a home in the south Walkerville area.

The perimeter of a home in the 2900 block of Walker Road has been taped off by police. Officers were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police only confirm the Major Crimes Branch is handling the investigation.

The Forensic Identification Unit is also on scene and was spotted entering the home.