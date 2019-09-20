Active police investigation underway on riverfront
Police were called to the area under the bridge at Riverside near Crawford in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

Friday, September 20, 2019

Windsor police say officers are on the riverfront for an “active investigation.”
Officers say there is no direct threat to public safety.
Police were called to the area under the bridge of Riverside near Crawford on Friday morning.