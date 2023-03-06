Active police investigation underway near E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police are conducting an investigation along E.C. Row Expressway.

In a social media post Monday morning, police said the investigation is taking place on E.C. Row in both directions, between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

PUBLIC NOTICE:



We are currently conducting an investigation along E.C. Row Expressway in both directions, between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard. Please slow down and use caution if driving through this area. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/SByow56D3N — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 6, 2023

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution if driving through this area.

The Joint Emergency Command Unit is stationed in a parking lot off Electricity Drive.

There were also multiple police cruisers on scene. Police say they are not releasing any further details at this time. Windsor police and the Joint Emergency Command Unit are near E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

This is a developing story. More details coming.