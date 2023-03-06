Active police investigation underway near E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police and the Joint Emergency Command Unit investigating near E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police and the Joint Emergency Command Unit investigating near E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver