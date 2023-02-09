Active police investigation underway east of downtown

Windsor police have launched an investigation into an assault near Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Road.

Police say one man has been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages and police say they will update the situation as needed.

Marentette Road is closed from Assumption Street to Wyandotte Street. Brant Street is closed from Luis Avenue to Parent Avenue. The public is asked to use alternate routes.