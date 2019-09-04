Active police investigation underway at Elliott and Mercer streets
Windsor police responded to the area of Elliott and Mercer streets on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 2:39PM EDT
There’s a heavy police presence in a neighbourhood close to downtown.
Windsor police responded to the area of Elliott and Mercer streets on Wednesday.
Police say it’s an active police investigation and there is no direct threat to public safety.
A portion of the street is blocked off. Police are asking people to avoid the area.