Active police investigation in Lakeshore: OPP
There will be an increased police presence in Lakeshore as officers are engaged in an active investigation.
Essex County OPP say officers are in the area of Brooks Boulevard and Ivy Road for the investigation.
Few details are known regarding the nature of the investigation, but police say there is no risk to the public.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
Windsor Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Ottawa police investigating allegations of officers leaking info to 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's interim police chief confirmed Thursday his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
Scarborough man arrested on multiple charges in Kitchener
A 35-year old Scarborough man was arrested after Waterloo regional police completed a drug investigation.
London
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
London school boards set to close Friday, move to online learning in response to CUPE strike
As the Ontario government plans to pass anti-strike legislation, CUPE members are preparing to walk off the job on Friday.
-
22-year-old driver charged in fatal crash involving delivery truck: OPP
A 22-year-old from London has been charged following the investigation into a fatal crash in Elgin County this past May.
Barrie
-
Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out
Schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of south Central Ontario area
A fog advisory is in effect for the south Central Ontario.
-
Man, teen charged after shooting, armed kidnapping led police to Barrie address
Police charged a man and a teenager following an armed kidnapping and shooting in Vaughan that led officers to an address in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
What northeastern Ontario school boards have planned for Friday if there is a strike
While things can change, CTV News is maintaining a list of what school boards in northeastern Ontario have planned ahead of Friday’s expected labour disruption.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
Up to 55,000 education workers are set to participate in a provincewide strike Friday, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 car fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 cars were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
-
Pink Floyd founding member inaugurates Montreal exhibit featuring band's history
Very few rock bands from the 1970s left a marking impression on Canadian audiences, and especially Quebec, as Pink Floyd. When the band first toured North America in support of their album Meddle in 1971, it brought the band to the Univesity of Montreal Sports Center, and Quebec City’s Pavillon de la Jeunesse, which were large auditoriums compared to the theaters they played elsewhere in the United States.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families, survivors affected by N.S. mass shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schools
Two Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Citadel family faces stream of bylaw complaints after house fire
The night before the fire, the Marshes were a family of four – plus their six pets – and all together under one roof.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
Edmonton officers cleared after shooting man 12 times, killing him in 2018
Alberta's police watchdog has concluded that police officers used "reasonable" force when they shot and killed a man in southeast Edmonton on Dec. 26, 2018.
Vancouver
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sister
A Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.