Active investigation underway on Lincoln Road

Windsor police are informing the public of an active investigation in the Walkerville area.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road at 11:59 a.m. on Monday for a firearms investigation. Officers have guns drawn on a home on the east side of Lincoln north of Richmond Street.

We are conducting an active investigation in the area of the 1000 block of Lincoln Rd. As a result, we have closed all northbound vehicle traffic on Lincoln Rd. at the intersection Richmond St.



— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 27, 2023

Active investigation in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)As a result, police have closed all northbound vehicle traffic on Lincoln at the intersection Richmond Street.

This is a developing story. More details coming.