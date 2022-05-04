Active investigation underway involving Ford City Public School
Windsor police say an active investigation is underway involving Ford City Public School.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Milloy Street around 10:54 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the lockdown at the school has been lifted.
Officers have confirmed there is no threat to public safety.
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross-border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Kitchener
Police investigate death in Brant County
OPP say they were called to Campbell Road, south of Brantford, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
Kitchener Rangers live another day, force game 7
The Kitchener Rangers have managed to live another day following a do-or-die game.
London
Suspect from GTA arrested in death of London, Ont. woman
An 18-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques.
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
Barrie
Vehicle rolls 3x in ditch trapping driver in Innisfil
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Wednesday morning that sent the driver to the hospital.
Orillia mayor won't seek re-election
Orillia's Mayor Steve Clarke said he would not be seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
Northern Ontario
Cost of Sudbury’s Junction East project jumps to over $93M
A special council meeting was held Tuesday night for Sudbury’s Junction East project, which after years of discussion is seeing a price tag that has doubled and size increase. With 13 per cent of the budge committed, the city banking is on financing and government contributions.
Popular TV game show is coming to these Canadian cities this fall
The Price is Right, TV's longest-running game show, is bringing its live, travelling show to these three Canadian cities this fall.
Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
School bus driver caught going 106 km/h with children on board
A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing stunt driving charges after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.
Meet the Ontario election candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the Ontario election campaign.
Russell, Ont. now named after 'all Russells' following rededication
If your name is Russell and you have a connection to Russell, Ont., congratulations. The town is now named after you.
Toronto
This is what Ontarians care most about going into the election, according to new poll
A new poll shows the number one issue on the minds of Ontarians as provincial election candidates launch into their first official day of campaigning.
Ontario reports 31 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain stable
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,698 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 199 patients in intensive care, and 31 new deaths related to the virus.
Two Ontario political parties have full slates of candidates on day 1 of election campaign
Two of the four Ontario political parties have a full slate of candidates locked in heading into the first day of the election campaign period while the others say their rosters will be filled in the coming days.
Montreal
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease, over 7,500 absent health-care workers
Quebec's COVID-19 hospitals saw a drop in overall occupancy in the 24 hours prior to Wednesday's update, which also revealed that 7,586 health-care workers were absent from work due to the virus.
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
Atlantic
Prince Edward Island to begin COVID-19 wastewater testing in two cities
Prince Edward Island says it will start testing wastewater in two cities for COVID-19. The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says testing will begin Thursday in Charlottetown and Summerside.
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
Residents of one Manitoba town may need to evacuate amid flooding
Some of the residents in one Manitoba town are being told to prepare for potential evacuations amid flooding in the community.
Gas prices rising again in Winnipeg
Winnipeggers can once again expect to pay even more at the pumps.
Calgary
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
The Offspring to headline Calgary's Roundup MusicFest in July
The Offspring — one of the best selling punk rock bands in history — will headline the Roundup MusicFest on July 13 at Shaw Millennium Park, officials announced Wednesday.
ATCO to build fuelling stations for CP Rail's hydrogen locomotive program
ATCO Group says it has reached a deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. to build two hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Alberta.
Edmonton
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
Oilers look to harness emotion, bounce back from Game 1 loss to Kings
Bouncing back is nothing new for the Oilers. Now Edmonton needs to prove the resiliency it showed during the regular season has carried over to the playoffs.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy today and tomorrow. The long-range forecast is 'bumpy'
All in all, Wednesday will be a great early-May day and not at all representative of what's coming our way this weekend and early next week.
Vancouver
B.C.'s Alert Ready system to issue test notification Wednesday
British Columbia is testing its newly expanded alert ready system Wednesday.
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area are up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
What's ahead for B.C.'s flood, wildfire season? Officials give update
With spring weather expected to warm up, bringing increased flood and wildfire risk to B.C., officials are giving locals an idea of what to expect in the months ahead.