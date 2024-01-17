WINDSOR
Windsor

Active investigation underway at Walmart on Dougall Avenue

Police responded to the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Police responded to the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
News

Windsor police have launched an active investigation in south Windsor.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

