Active investigation underway after stabbing on Southdale Drive
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a stabbing in the Remington Park area.
Officers were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive on Tuesday morning.
Police say one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating, and more information will be released once it becomes available.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by anti-Israel protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators.
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a ceasefire and transport them out of the besieged territory.
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
Kitchener
-
Man and mother charged with obstructing justice
A Puslinch, Ont. man and his mother have been charged with obstructing justice for allegedly encouraging the man’s girlfriend to lie to police more than two years ago.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
London
-
Rally outside London MP's office demanding ceasefire
As part of the rally, constituents are reading out the over 10,000 names of Palestinians they say have been killed by Israel since Oct. 8.
-
Councillor frustrated taxpayers on the hook to clean up former gas stations in London
Former gas stations often sit vacant for years awaiting decontamination and redevelopment — and it’s London taxpayers who can end up footing much of the bill.
-
Changes approved for London high-rise development
Several councillors praised the changes which would convert a temporary parking lot into housing.
Barrie
-
Image of suspect vehicle linked to credit union armed robbery released
Police in Barrie released an image of a white four-door Mercedes Benz believed to be the getaway car used in a bank robbery last week.
-
Santa Claus parade is coming to town
The Santa Claus Parade and Noella Tree Lighting Celebration is Barrie’s kick-off to the holiday season in our community.
-
Ramara homicide victim identified as nicest guy and good father
Friends of Fabian Crawford are trying to come to terms with his untimely death just days after police say his body was found near a home on County Road 169 in Ramara Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for two trucks in Moose Factory death investigation
As the investigation continues into the death of a 21-year-old woman in Moose Factory last week, police are looking for information about two pickup trucks seen in the area.
-
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
Ottawa
-
Holiday season make-it-or-break-it for some Ottawa small businesses
While things may be back to normal after the pandemic, many Ottawa businesses say they are still struggling.
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Bad Boy Furniture bankruptcy, refusal to fill orders leaves customers in financial limbo
In a notice to customers, those who made purchases before Thursday have been told the retailer won't be filling any orders -- or refunding any deposits.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man experiencing homelessness struck and killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run
A man experiencing homelessness who was lying on a downtown Toronto sidewalk early on Tuesday morning is dead after being hit and dragged by an SUV, the driver of which police say fled the scene.
-
Child struck by vehicle in front of Toronto school suffers serious injuries: police
A child suffered serious injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in front of a Toronto school on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Pomp and procedure: Installation ceremony set for new Ontario lieutenant-governor
Ontario's new lieutenant-governor is set to officially begin her new position today, with an installation ceremony full of pomp and procedure.
Montreal
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
13-year-old student dies at private school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
A 13-year-old private school student in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu died in an 'unfortunate event,' according to the school's Facebook page.
-
A library of toys: South Shore organization brings cheer to families in need
A local organization in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore says it wants to bring joy to families who may not have a lot of money to buy gifts over the holidays.
Atlantic
-
N.B. teachers call on Higgs government to address overcrowding, violence, poverty in classrooms
The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association is calling out the Blaine Higgs government, saying their work environment is worse than ever before.
-
Alma, N.B., business owners thrilled, relieved over funding announcement
Three levels of government are investing more than $12 million to build new wells and related infrastructure in the community of Alma, N.B.
-
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Winnipeg
-
First Nation taking over this inner city hotel
An inner city hotel with a reputation is about to become a hub for healing.
-
Avian influenza detected in Manitoba
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg golf course reopens amid warm temperatures
The idea of playing outdoor golf in Winnipeg in November may sound too good to be true; however, that was the reality for several residents on Monday.
Calgary
-
Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Calgary could see the first snow of November on Wednesday
After an unseasonably warm start to the month, the city of Calgary will experience a bit of a cool down Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Knoblauch steers Edmonton Oilers to NHL coaching debut win over slumping Islanders
Kris Knoblauch’s NHL coaching career is off to a flying start with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Alleged animal abuse in Big Valley, Alta., under investigation
RCMP are looking into allegations that someone is trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues and the sunshine returns
We're back to sunny skies and temperatures should be back above 5 C in Edmonton this afternoon.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni
Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.
-
Wily wolf-dog, dubbed WD-40, gives rescuers the slip on Vancouver Island
Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.