WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation underway after stabbing on Southdale Drive

    Windsor police were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police have launched an investigation after a stabbing in the Remington Park area.

    Officers were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive on Tuesday morning.

    Police say one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating, and more information will be released once it becomes available.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

