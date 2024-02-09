Active investigation prompts increased police presence in Kingsville

Residents are being asked to avoid an area of Kingsville early Friday morning due to an “active police investigation.”

According to Essex County OPP, residents will see an increased police presence in the Town of Kingsville early Friday morning while police deal with “an active police investigation.”

Road 2 West has been closed between Division Street North and Fox Lane. Motorists and residents are asked to respect the closure and avoid the incident area for the time being.

The investigation is being handled by members of Essex County OPP, West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, and West Region Emergency Response Team.

OPP said the investigation is ongoing and is contained.

It remains unclear what the police investigation pertains to or how long the road closure will be in effect.

Updates will be shared with the public as they become available.