Active investigation launched for 'suspicious' package in east Windsor

Windsor police are investigating a suspicious package in an east Windsor neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive on Tuesday.

Witnesses who were evacuated tell CTV News they had noticed a crockpot sitting outside the building this morning. They say an individual opened the lid and saw wires and batteries inside.

Windsor police investigating a suspicious package in the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious package in the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is being diverted from Tecumseh Rd east to Vine Crt.



Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/pz6CEAePKd — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 23, 2023

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is being diverted from Tecumseh Road East to Vine Court.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

- Wtih files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu