WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation into person with a knife at Tecumseh Road and California Ave

    Windsor police have launched an active investigation after reports of a person with a knife. (Source: WPS) Windsor police have launched an active investigation after reports of a person with a knife. (Source: WPS)
    Windsor police have launched an active investigation after reports of a person with a knife.

    Police say he was last seen near the intersection of California Avenue and Tecumseh Road West.

    The suspect is described as a male, approximately 35 years old, with a blue Golden State Warriors hat, black graphic t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and tattoos on his left arm.

    Please use caution and contact police with any information.

