WINDSOR
    • 'Active investigation' in Windsor

    Windsor police on scene on active investigation in the 1300 block of Assumption Street on Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: AM800 listener Austin Kerr) Windsor police on scene on active investigation in the 1300 block of Assumption Street on Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: AM800 listener Austin Kerr)

    Very few details are available about what’s being described as an “active investigation” in Windsor.

    Police posted to social media around 6:30 a.m. Thursday saying officers were on scene in the 1300 block of Assumption Street near Hall Avenue.

    A photo from an AM800 listener shows multiple police cruisers parked on a residential street.

    CTV News has reached out to Windsor police and will provide more details as they become available.

