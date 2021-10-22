Active COVID-19 cases drop below 200 as Windsor-Essex adds 26 new infections

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

A man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 462 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,350 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,689 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 199 cases are currently active, including 135 variants of concern (VOC) cases.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

4 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

8 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

322,741 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

17,769 WEC residents have only received 1 dose

304,972 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

4,755 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 632,468 doses have been administered to WEC residents

85.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose.

83.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

A provincial announcement on the long-term COVID-19 plan is expected Friday at 2 p.m. Windsor-Essex restaurants and gyms could be free from capacity limits once Ontario transitions out of Step 3.