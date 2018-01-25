

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is investigating an allegation of harness horse race fixing at the racetracks in Leamington and Dresden.

The ACGO regulates horse racing in Ontario under the authority of the Horse Racing Licence Act.

AGCO spokesperson Ray Kahnert says “investigators in London did receive a call from a member of the public with concerns about racing at Leamington and Dresden.”

“The AGCO review of this allegation is not complete,” says Kahnert. “AGCO Racing Investigators continue to gather information.”

He adds the fairness and integrity of horse racing is of paramount concern to the AGCO.

CTV Windsor received information that an investigation into race fixing during the 2017 seasons at Leamington Raceway and Dresden Raceway began in November.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ACGO at 519-668-7558 or 1-800-522-2876.