Accused pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2021 Chatham shooting

One person accused in a 2021 Chatham shooting has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Terry St. Hill, 21, was facing three charges of attempted murder for what police call a “targeted shooting” in the municipality in January 2021.

St. Hill pleaded guilty on Sept. 26 to discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

According to the Ministry of the Attorney General, three counts of attempted murder were then withdrawn.

On Jan. 26, police say two people sustained gunshot wounds in the incident on Harvey Street in Chatham.

They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was shot at, but not wounded, and a dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

St. Hill pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of killing an animal.

The firearm matter will return to Chatham court Oct. 13th to set a date for sentencing.

Four other people have also been charged, including two youths who’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CTV News has enquired about the status of their court proceedings but has yet to hear from the Ministry of the Attorney General.