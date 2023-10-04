Accused downloaded and viewed white nationalism manifesto: Windsor police testimony

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

A digital forensic examiner is testifying for a second day in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman.

The 22-year-old is charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder in an attack on a London family in 2021.

On June 6, Talat Afzaal, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah were all killed while their nine year old son was seriously injured, after being struck by a pickup truck.

The defence has already admitted to the jury, Veltman was driving the pickup truck that day.

Sgt. Liyu Guan has been on the stand for a second straight day.

He was asked in March 2023 to provide an independent analysis of the data extracted from five electronic devices seized from Veltman's apartment on June 12 and 13, 2021.

Guan looked at the data from a laptop, cellphone, two USB thumb drives and an external hard-drive.

On the laptop – which only had one account user with the name ‘Nate’ – the jury saw five files, including a video of a “first person shooting” in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

And, they learned one of the USB’s contained a deleted document titled “The Great Replacement,” written by the man who committed that shooting, according to federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh.

Shaikh described the document as a 74-page manifesto that provided “justification for his attack” and called on others to follow suit.

Guan’s evidence will continue Wednesday afternoon.