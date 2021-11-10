Accused 'cannot be excluded' as source of DNA found on murder victims’ body

Windsor, Ont. -

The trial of Jitesh Bhogal, 31, continues in Windsor’s Superior Court into the death of Autumn Taggart, 31.

Warning: article contains disturbing content.

Bhogal is charged with a single count of first degree murder in relation to Taggarts’ death on June 10, 2018.

Jennifer McLean, a biologist from the Centre of Forensic Sciences conducted DNA tests done on various swabs taken from multiple parts of Taggarts’ body.

McLean told the jury Bhogal’s DNA “cannot be excluded” as the source found in the swabs of Taggarts’ fingernails, both of her breasts, her mouth and vulva.

The biologist also testified about the likelihood ratio that the source originated from someone unrelated to Bhogal.

McLean testified it is 8.6 million times more likely the DNA originated from Bhogal than another source.

She further told the jury that in many of the swabs, they were unable to determine the cellular origin of the DNA samples.

McLean was asked about DNA transfers.

In previous testimony, the jury learned the coroner turned Taggarts’ body over on the bedsheet to check for any wounds on her back.

McLean testified it is possible for DNA to transfer.

“Much like paint, DNA transfers best when it’s wet or hydrated. In dry state, a low amount of transfer takes place,” she told the jury.

On cross examination, McLean confirmed there is no way to know how long the DNA samples were on Taggarts’ body before she died.

Also on the stand Wednesday was Sergeant Khrystye Hamlin, who was a Forensic Identification Specialist in 2018.

She was asked about all of the evidence collected at the scene, including more than 30 tissues which appeared to be blood-soaked.

Hamlin told the jury they did not ask for the tissues to be tested because the evidence on the body is the best evidence to go on.

“I didn’t think the bloodied tissues were evidence in this,” Hamlin testified.

Hamlin told the jury they also seized two comforters, a pair of women’s underwear, a bedsheet, pillow and bathrobe.

“Just because we seized it, didn’t mean we’d test it,” Hamlin told the jury.

Earlier in the trial, a forensic pathologist agreed with the defence theory, the injuries to Taggarts’ genitals could have been self-inflicted.

Hamlin testified Wednesday she was not aware of that evidence, nor was she ever told by the pathologist that the injuries could have been self-inflicted.

The courthouse will be closed Thursday for Remembrance Day and evidence will resume Friday morning.