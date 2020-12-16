Advertisement
Accidental house fire in Windsor causes $175K in damage
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 11:28AM EST
Windsor fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Curry Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person is displaced after an accidental house fire in Windsor’s west end.
Windsor fire crews were able to quickly put out the blaze at a home in the 1700 block of Curry Avenue Wednesday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., Windsor Fire and Rescue Services reported crews were at an upgraded working fire. By around 8:15 a.m., the fire was out and an investigator was attending the scene.
The fire was deemed accidental due to careless disposal of smoking materials. There were no injuries as a result.
The damage as a result is estimated at $175,000.