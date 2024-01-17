'Absolutely devastated': Tilbury family grieves following murder of Henry Neudorf

The family of Henry Neudorf took a minute Wednesday to look at pictures from their youth with their brother, who they lost way too soon.

“I was absolutely devastated,” said Justina Gilbert, Neudorf’s sister. “We're still in shock and we're not comprehending yet of the whole of the ordeal.”

Her sister, Margaret Froese, paused to find the right word to describe how the family is feeling since losing their brother four days ago.

“I don't know the proper word, disbelief. It feels like I'm living in a dream,” Froese said.

For Gilbert, Froese, and their family, the nightmare began Friday morning when Neudorf was reported missing.

Six long hours later, they received the news. The 55year old was found dead on Townline Road, north of Maple Line.

“Some of us are numb. Some of us are angry,” said Gilbert. “Some of us don't even… We don't even know what to do. What to say. What to think.”

Earlier this week, Chatham-Kent police arrested and charged three people with first-degree murder.

David Trealout, Kimberly Price, and Darin Noland, all from Tilbury, are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Police said they are all known to each other.

Neudorf's family made funeral arrangements Wednesday. Chatham-Kent police said there is nothing new to report on the case as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

In the meantime, the family continues to grieve and reminisce about a fun and loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, who was a devout family man, handyman, and a great cook.

“Even if you met him for the first time, he made you feel included,” said Gilbert. “He was always ready, willing to put a smile on someone's face. To help someone out if they needed anything. He was just an all-around great individual.”

Described as “a country boy,” Neudorf enjoyed music festivals, was an outdoorsman, and was considered the ‘cool’ brother and uncle.

“He was a funny character. Lot of jokes,” Froese said. “He liked to go out with his boat. Fishing. Hunting. We have lots of good memories of my brother Henry.”

The family hopes justice will be served.

“If we can see that some sort of justice can be done we will be able to try and move forward,” Gilbert said. “Having justice served will bring a little more closure to us while we strive to go through our grieving process. We're going to navigate as best we can.”