WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with a high of 24C. Humidex 28.

It will be partly cloudy in the evening, clearing after midnight and a low of 12 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Friday, sunny. High 27.

Saturday, mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday, mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

The average high temperature this time of year is 22C and the average low is 12C.