WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with a high of 24C. Humidex 28.

It will be partly cloudy in the evening, clearing after midnight and a low of 12 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:

  • Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
  • Friday, sunny. High 27.
  • Saturday, mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
  • Sunday, mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

The average high temperature this time of year is 22C and the average low is 12C.