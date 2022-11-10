Above average temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex

Periods of rain are expected as we move into the weekend but Thursday is still looking sunny.

A warm high of 19 expected on Thursday doubles the average temperature for this time of year.

Thursday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 12.

Friday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near noon. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 6.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.