Above average temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says temperatures will be above average this week in Windsor-Essex.

The forecast is mainly cloudy on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 19C.

As for Monday night, there will be a few showers ending after midnight then clearing and a low 4C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Tuesday will be sunny with a high 16C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday and high 22C.

Thursday chance of showers with a high 14C.

Cloudy and windy on Friday with a high 10C.

The average high temperature in Windsor this time of year is 12.3C and the average low is 2.1C.