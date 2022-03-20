Above average temperatures for first day of spring in Windsor-Essex

Spring is in the air in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says the region can expect an above average high of 13 Celsius on the first official day of spring on Sunday.

The forecast says it will be sunny with wind northwest 20 km/hr gusting to 40km/hr.

Tonight, fog patches developing overnight with a low of 2C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of 13C

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 7C.

Wednesday, rain and wind with a high of 8C.

Thursday, showers with a high of 9C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers and a high 8C.

Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high 6C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 7.3C and the average low is -1.7C.